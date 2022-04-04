Eastpointe man charged in murder of 30-year-old Detroit resident

EASTPOINTE, Mich. – An Eastpointe man has been charged in connection with the murder of a 30-year-old Detroit resident.

Detroit police were called at 1:34 p.m. Wednesday (March 30) to a home in the 20200 block of Anglin Street, near Winchester Street.

Officials said they found Lamar Addison, 30, of Detroit, unresponsive in the living room with a gunshot wound to his right arm. Medical officials arrived and pronounced him dead.

Police said Brandon Xavier White-Ratliff, 26, of Eastpointe, got into an argument with Addison. The dispute escalated into a physical fight, and White-Ratliff fired a handgun, according to authorities.

Addison was fatally wounded during the shooting, officials said.

White-Ratliff was arrested later that day, according to police. He is charged with one count of second-degree murder and one felony firearm violation.

White-Ratliff was arraigned Saturday and remanded to jail. A probable cause conference is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. April 11, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for 1:35 p.m. April 18.