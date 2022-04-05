Detroit police use car to bump gun out of man’s hand after he fled at 100 mph, got stuck in mud

DETROIT – Detroit police bumped a man with a vehicle to knock a gun out of his hand after he fled a traffic stop at over 100 mph and got stuck in the mud, officials said.

Driver flees scene of traffic stop

Officials tried to stop a 2008 Pontiac G6 on March 22 in the area of Scotten and Scovel streets in Detroit, according to authorities. They said the traffic stop was initiated because the G6 didn’t have a license plate.

The driver, later identified as Randy Sisco, initially pulled over, but once officers exited their vehicle, he took off at a high speed, they said.

Another Detroit police officer was in the area in an unmarked car and saw Sisco flee the traffic stop, officials said. While that officer followed, Sisco reached speeds over 100 mph, according to authorities.

The officer fell behind Sisco, but saw him turn south onto 24th Street, about a half-mile from the initial traffic stop, police said.

As the officer turned onto 24th Street, he said he saw the G6 stuck in the mud near the McGraw Avenue intersection. The officer activated his emergency lights and tried to take Sisco into custody, he said.

Foot chase

When the officer got out of his vehicle and approached the G6, Sisco got out and fled into a park on foot, according to court records.

The officer got back into his vehicle and followed Sisco until he saw him reach into his pants and pull out a handgun, police said.

“Fearing for his safety, the officer in the unmarked car bumped Sisco with the car hard enough to dislodge the gun from his hand, but not so hard that he immediately fell,” the criminal complaint reads.

The squad car that originally pulled Sisco over was close enough to capture the moment on video. Here are two images of the gun being knocked from Sisco’s hand:

Detroit police disarm a gunman on March 22, 2022. (Detroit Police Department)

Arrest

Sisco eventually fell to the grass and was taken into custody by all three pursuing officers, authorities said.

The handgun was retrieved. Police determined it to be a loaded Sturm Ruger, Security Six, .357 magnum revolver, which is manufactured outside the state of Michigan.

A firearm recovered by Detroit police on March 22, 2022. (Detroit Police Department)

Sisco’s criminal record includes a March 2011 guilty plea to first-degree felony home invasion and felony firearm, and an October 2011 guilty plea to dealing/manufacturing a controlled substance.

The criminal complaint concludes that there’s probable cause to charge Sisco with felon in possession of a firearm.