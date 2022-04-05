More than 2,000-speed humps coming to Detroit due to overwhelming demand

The city of Detroit has released a list of 2,700 more streets that are getting speed humps. Experts say they will calm traffic on residential streets where some drivers are going way too fast.

If you’ve requested one of the speed humps, there is an easily searchable list.

You can’t just put those speed humps on any old street as the criteria require a residential street where the speed limit is 25 MPH. Priority is given to streets close to parks and schools.

“People would definitely blow on by,” said resident Andrew Harper of Detroit.

People would speed by before the hump was put in on Glastonbury Avenue and Lancashire Street, but now there’s a difference.

“There’s definitely a difference,” Harper said. “People can’t speed on by, really.”

The Traffic Calming Program has been enormously popular, so the city of Detroit has released 2,700 more sites that DPW says qualify for a speed hump after neighbors submit their requests.

“The feedback we get is that there extremely effective and that they’re doing the job of really excessive speeding through the neighborhood,” said James Hannig of Deputy Director Complete Streets.

While most neighbors are thrilled when a speed hump is installed, not all are pleased.

“It’s too many of them,” said Detroit resident Pamela Foster. “They’re putting them in spots that we don’t need.”

If you’re like Ms. Foster and you feel that the city is going overboard with the use of speed humps, you too have an option.

The city says that if you think it was a bad idea or that you suddenly changed your mind, a button on the site will guide you through the website.