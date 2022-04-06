Dearborn police cracking down on noisy drivers

Dearborn police are cracking down on loud and noisy drivers, and will be ticketing drivers who make excessive noise by revving their engines.

Dearborn police say drivers who make excessive noise by revving their engines could wind up facing fines. Authorities are enforcing a new traffic safety initiative with a goal of making neighborhoods safer and more peaceful, while focusing on neighborhood concerns.

“They are concerned and upset with excessive smoke and exhaust,” said Corporal Dan Bartok.

Any driver caught making loud noises with their car will be ticketed, officials say.

Dearborn police are also encouraging parents to talk with their teenage children about these violations so that they can avoid fines.

