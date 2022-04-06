Morning 4: Police find woman’s body on I-696 near I-275 ramp -- and more news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Woman’s body found unresponsive on I-696 in Novi, police say

Lanes on I-696 were closed in the Farmington Hills/Novi area early Wednesday morning following reports that a woman’s body was in the right lane of the freeway.

Read more here.

Lawsuit: Mother of Detroit boy found out through Facebook that son was attacked on school bus

The mother of a Detroit public schools student learned through social media that her son had been punched, thrown and sat on during an attack on a bus, according to a lawsuit.

See the story here.

Jury deliberations enter 3rd day in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot

Jury deliberations are entering a third day in a trial that centers on a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. No verdict was reached Tuesday, hours after U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker turned down the jury’s request for trial transcripts.

Ad

FILE - This combo shows booking photos of, from left, Barry Croft, Daniel Harris, Adam Fox and Brandon Caserta. Jurors are deliberating on verdicts following testimony at the trial of the four men accused of plotting to abduct Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020. Jury selection begins Tuesday, April 5, 2022 in a trial that could last more than a month in federal court in Grand Rapids, Michigan. (Kent County Sheriff and Delaware Department of Justice via AP, File)

Learn more here.

Busting common cholesterol myths: What you need to know

When it comes to cholesterol, what you don’t know can hurt you.

Cholesterol is a waxy substance found in your blood. About 38% of American adults have high cholesterol -- but not all cholesterol is bad for you.

See the report here.