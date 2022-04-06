Woman’s body found unresponsive on I-696 in Novi, police say

NOVI, Mich. – Lanes on I-696 were closed in the Farmington Hills/Novi area early Wednesday morning following reports that a woman’s body was in the right lane of the freeway.

At about 3:55 a.m. Wednesday, Michigan State Police say they responded to several reports that a woman was found unresponsive in the right lane of westbound I-696 near the exit ramp for I-275. The woman -- whose identity has not been released -- was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe the woman died by suicide, as a vehicle was located on the overpass directly above where she was found. The injuries to her body are also consistent with a suicide, officials said.

There were reportedly no witnesses that could explain what happened. MSP says there is no evidence that the woman was struck or run over by a vehicle.

Police are working to identify the next of kin, officials said.

Westbound lanes of I-696 were closed until about 6:56 a.m. amid the police investigation. The freeway has reopened to traffic.

