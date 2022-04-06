54º

Local News

Traffic Alert: WB I-696 reopens at I-275

Freeway closed for police investigation

Tags: Traffic, Novi, Michigan, I-696, I-275, Road Closure, Freeway Closure, Road Closed, Local News

NOVI, Mich. – All westbound lanes of I-696 are now reopened at I-275 after closing Wednesday morning for a police investigation.

More details: Woman’s body found unresponsive on I-696 in Novi, police say

