Armed Detroit man arrested for sexual assault at Royal Oak Township hotel, officials say

ROYAL OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Detroit man was arrested this weekend after he sexually assaulted someone at a hotel in Royal Oak Township, police said.

The incident happened around 7:50 a.m. Sunday (April 10) at the Baymont Inn on West 8 Mile Road, according to authorities.

Troopers spoke to the victim at the hotel and began canvassing the area for the person responsible. They said they learned the man had been armed with a handgun during the assault.

Police viewed video from the lobby and parking lot, which helped them identify a 36-year-old Detroit man as the suspect, they said.

The Second District Fugitive team and detectives executed a search warrant at the man’s home and took him into custody, according to officials. A pistol was also found at the home, police said.

Ad

Charges are pending prosecutor review.