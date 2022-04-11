Chief: Case won’t proceed against bikers in Carleton bar beating due to lack of witness cooperation

CARLETON, Mich. – The case against a group of bikers accused of viciously beating a man who bumped into one of them at a Carleton bar won’t proceed due to a lack of witness cooperation, the police chief said.

Carleton police officers were called Saturday (April 2) to the Wolf’s Den Bar in the 1400 block of Monroe Street, they said.

Witnesses told police that a 35-year-old Carleton man had been exiting the bar through the front door when he accidentally bumped into someone wearing the colors of the Iron Coffins motorcycle club.

Multiple members of the group started to yell at the man, so he decided to leave the bar through a side door, according to authorities. He tried to walk away from several members of the club, but they followed him, officials said.

Ad

The victim fended off the first attacker, but several other members of the club joined in, police said.

The man suffered from seizures and received 28 staples to close a wound in his head, according to authorities.

Police were able to identify everyone in the photo above, but on Monday, the Carleton police chief said the case will not proceed.