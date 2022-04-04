Carleton man viciously beaten by biker club after bumping into one member at bar, police say

CARLETON, Mich. – A Carleton man received 28 staples in his head after being viciously beaten by several members of a biker club because he accidentally bumped into one of them while leaving a bar, police said.

UPDATE: Case won’t proceed against bikers in Carleton bar beating due to lack of witness cooperation

Carleton police officers were called Saturday (April 2) to the Wolf’s Den Bar in the 1400 block of Monroe Street, they said.

Witnesses told police that a 35-year-old Carleton man had been exiting the bar through the front door when he accidentally bumped into someone wearing the colors of the Iron Coffins motorcycle club.

Multiple members of the group started to yell at the man, so he decided to leave the bar through a side door, according to authorities. He tried to walk away from several members of the club, but they followed him, officials said.

The victim fended off the first attacker, but several other members of the club joined in, police said.

The man is suffering from seizures and received 28 staples to close a wound in his head, according to authorities.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the people in the picture above.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Carleton Police Department at 734-654-6717.