Woman disappears after calling relative while leaving MotorCity Casino in Detroit

DETROIT – A 59-year-old woman hasn’t been heard from since she called a relative while leaving a casino in Detroit over the weekend.

Stacy Trombley, 59, was last seen around 12:30 p.m. Saturday (April 9) at the MotorCity Casino, Detroit police said.

She called a relative and told them that she was on her way home, but she never arrived, according to authorities.

Trombley was last seen wearing a red shirt and a black leather skirt, officials said. She is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.

Anyone who has seen Trombley is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 3rd Precinct at 313-596-5301.