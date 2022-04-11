Michigan Lottery: Macomb County woman wins $4M on scratch off ticket from Kroger

LANSING, Mich. – A trip to the grocery store led a Macomb County woman to winning $4 million playing the Michigan Lottery’s $4,000,000 CA$H instant game.

The lucky 75-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought her winning ticket at the Kroger Store, located at 26233 Hoover Road in Warren.

“I decided to purchase a Lottery ticket while I was out getting groceries,” said the player. “I didn’t see any winnings on the ticket when I scratched it, but I scanned it at the store to be sure. When I got a message to file a claim, I looked the ticket over a second time and that’s when I realized I’d won $4 million. I couldn’t believe it!”

The player visited Lottery headquarters recently to claim her prize. She chose to receive her prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $2.5 million rather than 30 annuity payments for the full amount. She plans to save her winnings.

Players have won more than $222 million playing $4,000,000 CA$H which launched in February 2020. Each $30 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $30 up to $4 million. More than $79 million in prizes remain, including two $4 million top prizes, 21 $10,000 prizes, and 646 $1,000 prizes.

Lottery instant games may be purchased at any of the 10,500 retailers across the state.

In 2021, Lottery players won more than $1.8 billion playing instant games.

