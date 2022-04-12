Fate of Royal Oak’s Main Art Theatre to be decided tonight

A meeting tonight will decide the fate of Royal Oak's Main Art Theatre.

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – The future of Royal Oak’s Main Art Theatre is in the hands of the planning commission, with a final meeting planned for Tuesday night.

Opening in 1941, known for showcasing independant film, the theatre closed last summer, and now a proposed plan will turn it into a mixed-use housing development, turning the well-known marquee into rubble.

The non-profit, Friends of the Main Art, have been rallying to save the theatre from its planned demise.

The vote is scheduled to take place around 7 p.m. on Tuesday night.

