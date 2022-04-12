53º

Local News

Fate of Royal Oak’s Main Art Theatre to be decided tonight

Theatre will be demolished if proposed plan is approved

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

Jason Carr, Live in the D Host, Local 4 Anchor

Tags: Royal Oak, Main Art Theatre, Oakland County, Theaters, Movies, Royal Oak City Council, Developing News, Housing
A meeting tonight will decide the fate of Royal Oak's Main Art Theatre.

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – The future of Royal Oak’s Main Art Theatre is in the hands of the planning commission, with a final meeting planned for Tuesday night.

Opening in 1941, known for showcasing independant film, the theatre closed last summer, and now a proposed plan will turn it into a mixed-use housing development, turning the well-known marquee into rubble.

The non-profit, Friends of the Main Art, have been rallying to save the theatre from its planned demise.

The vote is scheduled to take place around 7 p.m. on Tuesday night.

Previous coverage: Royal Oak community comes together to save historic Main Art Theatre

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Ken Haddad is the digital content and audience manager for WDIV / ClickOnDetroit.com. He also authors the Morning Report Newsletter and various other newsletters. He's been with WDIV since 2013. He enjoys suffering through Lions games on Sundays in the fall.

email

twitter

instagram

email

facebook

twitter

instagram