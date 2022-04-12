There are still ways to save money as nation faces record levels of inflation

While everything is costing more these days, there are still ways to save money. You just need to know where to look.
“The way you shop is going to be key to helping you save money,” Andrea Woroch said.
The first way is to use coupons. You can find them on your phone or in your mailbox.
“Make sure you’re always comparing prices, you never know who’s offering a sale or a deal. Also, use coupon extensions like Cently. Cently automatically searches for coupons and applies the deal with the biggest discount to your order,” Woroch said.
You should also use loyalty programs at stores.
“Every time you’re done shopping you can earn more cashback by taking pictures of your receipts using the Fetch rewards app. you’ll get points, which are good towards free gift cards,” Woroch said.
Don’t always buy new. Many websites are offering refurbished products, or used clothing for a big bargain.
