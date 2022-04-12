There are still ways to save money as nation faces record levels of inflation

While everything is costing more these days, as we showed you off the top, there are still ways to save. You just need to know where to look.

“The way you shop is going to be key to helping you save money,” Andrea Woroch said.

The first way is to use coupons. You can find them on your phone or in your mailbox.

“Make sure you’re always comparing prices, you never know who’s offering a sale or a deal. Also, use coupon extensions like Cently. Cently automatically searches for coupons and applies the deal with the biggest discount to your order,” Woroch said.

You should also use loyalty programs at stores.

“Every time you’re done shopping you can earn more cashback by taking pictures of your receipts using the Fetch rewards app. you’ll get points, which are good towards free gift cards,” Woroch said.

Don’t always buy new. Many websites are offering refurbished products, or used clothing for a big bargain.

Inflation is at levels not seen since the early 1980s. The Consumer Price Index shows an 8.5% increase in March compared to March of last year. That's the highest increase since 1981. The main culprit? Gas prices drive up the cost of everything, accounting for more than half the overall rise in costs. President Joe Biden Tuesday (April 12) blamed Russia's war in Ukraine for pushing inflation to 40-year highs. However, it should be noted prices were rising before the invasion. And it's the everyday purchases that are hitting shoppers the hardest, from milk to meat.

