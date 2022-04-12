Woman flies in from San Francisco to meet with Novi boy she’d been talking to for year, police say

A woman was arrested after she flew in from San Francisco, rented an Airbnb in Royal Oak and sent an Uber to pick up a Novi boy she’d been talking to for more than a year, officials said. Stephanie Sudarin Sin, 32, was taken into custody this week, according to authorities.

NOVI, Mich. – A woman was arrested after she flew in from San Francisco, rented an Airbnb in Royal Oak and sent an Uber to pick up a Novi boy she’d been talking to for more than a year, officials said.

Stephanie Sudarin Sin, 32, was taken into custody this week, according to authorities.

Police said Sin took a flight into Detroit from San Francisco and rented an Airbnb in Royal Oak. She sent multiple Uber cars to the home of a minor in Novi to pick him up, officials said.

The boy told his parents when the Uber showed up, and they called police, according to authorities.

Officials believe Sin had been talking to the boy for more than a year.

“He was aware that she was an adult and she was aware that he was a 15-year-old boy,” Novi police Lt. Jason Meier said.

She is charged with child sexually abusive activity and using a computer to commit a crime. Bond was set at $100,000.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 9 a.m. April 20.