High school senior killed in Woodhaven crash

They were getting ready for a graduation, but Monday (April 11), a Wayne County family is planning a funeral for a high school senior who was killed in a crash in Woodhaven over the weekend. Monday night, a memorial grew at West and Allen Road’s intersection, where Jasmine Alhachami lost her life. Even in the rain Monday, friends and fellow classmates have been showing up to add to the memorial seen in the video player above for Alhachami.

Her family Monday night still desperately wants and needs to understand what happened.

“My niece should be picking out a prom dress right now,” said her aunt Joyce Romero. “That’s what she should be doing.”

Instead, flowers, messages, and a stuffed bear are part of a growing memorial for Alhachami.

“We’re just as confused as everybody else,” said sister Summer Alhachami.

Summer Alhachami is trying to make sense of something that just doesn’t.

“It’s so unexpected,” Summer Alhachami said. “It’s not like she was sick; it was out of the blue when we got the call that she was in an accident. We thought it’d be minor, nothing like this.”

Woodhaven police were called to the scene of an accident at the intersection of Allen and West roads Saturday night.

Jasmine Alhachami was one of three passengers in a car traveling east on West Road when according to police, the driver ran a red light and into the path of an SUV.

The driver of the SUV remained on the scene while the teens in the car were taken to the hospital, where Jasmine Alhachami died from her injuries.

“Jasmine was a beautiful person inside and out,” Romero said. “She was a 4.0 student at Southgate Anderson High School and ready to graduate.”

Summer Alhachami says Jasmine Alhachami wanted to study interior design with hopes of one day attending college in New York.

The things Jasmine Alhachami could have accomplished were astronomical if only she had the chance.

“If she had an opinion about something, she’d make sure it was known,” Summer Alhachami said. “If you didn’t accept her for her, she knew her worth.”

Those sisters are only a year apart; There are six of them altogether, and as you can imagine, they are leaning on one another now more than ever.

The crash itself is still under investigation, officials say. And police say they have yet to determine if drugs or alcohol were a factor, but it is part of their investigation.

The driver and another passenger in the hit car went into surgery for their injuries.

Jasmine Alhachami’s family is asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact them as they’ve started a Gofundme account to help with burial expenses.