11-year-old shoots fellow student with BB gun during recess at elementary school in Southgate

SOUTHGATE, Mich. – An 11-year-old brought a BB gun to an elementary school in Southgate and shot a fellow student during recess, officials said.

The incident happened around 1 p.m. Wednesday (April 13) at Shelters Elementary School.

A resource officer was called and the student was taken into custody for bringing a weapon to school, according to authorities. Prosecutors will decide whether or not to pursue charges.

The student who was shot in the back has a minor injury, police said.

“Parents, please remember that any weapon or lookalike weapon is not allowed to be brought on school property,” an official with Southgate Schools said in an email. “The school district will handle it to the full extent of the law.”

No threat was made toward the school, officials said.

The superintendent of Southgate Community Schools said her understanding is that the student brought the BB gun to school with the intent of playing with it, but made a bad choice and shot a fellow classmate.