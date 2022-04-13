61º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

11-year-old shoots fellow student with BB gun during recess at elementary school in Southgate

Student has minor injury after being shot in back, officials say

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Tags: Shelters Elementary School, Southgate, Wayne County, Local, Crime, Southgate Crime, Schools, Michigan School, BB Gun, BB Gun School, Southgate Police, Southgate Police Department, Southgate Community Schools
Lockers in the hallway of a school. (WDIV)

SOUTHGATE, Mich. – An 11-year-old brought a BB gun to an elementary school in Southgate and shot a fellow student during recess, officials said.

The incident happened around 1 p.m. Wednesday (April 13) at Shelters Elementary School.

A resource officer was called and the student was taken into custody for bringing a weapon to school, according to authorities. Prosecutors will decide whether or not to pursue charges.

The student who was shot in the back has a minor injury, police said.

“Parents, please remember that any weapon or lookalike weapon is not allowed to be brought on school property,” an official with Southgate Schools said in an email. “The school district will handle it to the full extent of the law.”

No threat was made toward the school, officials said.

The superintendent of Southgate Community Schools said her understanding is that the student brought the BB gun to school with the intent of playing with it, but made a bad choice and shot a fellow classmate.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Derick is the Lead Digital Editor for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

email