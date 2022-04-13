8 Metro Detroit hospitals join Trinity Health Michigan’s rebrand

Trinity Health Michigan announced Wednesday that eight hospitals and hundreds of care sites are rebranding.

According to Trinity Health’s press release, the first hospital to unveil the rebrand is Trinity Health Muskegon, formerly known as Mercy Health Muskegon and Trinity Health St. Joseph Mery Ann Arbor.

Trinity Health St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor (Trinity Health)

“As members of Trinity Health for 22 years, we are transforming our identity to assert our presence as one of Michigan’s largest health care systems, with a singular commitment to keeping our patients at the center of everything we do,” said the CEO of Trinity Health Michigan and Southeast Regions Rob Casalou in a statement.

Below are the medical facilities’ rebranding in Michigan:

IHA will now be known as Trinity Health IHA Medical Group.

Mercy Health Lakeshore will now be known as Trinity Health Shelby.

Mercy Health Saint Mary’s will now be known as Trinity Health Saint Mary’s, Grand Rapids.

Mercy Health Muskegon will now be known as Trinity Health Muskegon.

Mercy Health Physician Partners will now be known as Trinity Health Medical Group.

Mercy Health VNS will now be known as Trinity Health At Home - Muskegon.

Mercy Health Home Care will now be known as Trinity Health At Home - Grand Rapids.

MercyElite will now be known as TrinityElite Sports Performance.

Probability Physical Therapy will now be known as Trinity Healthy Probability Physical Therapy.

St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor will now be known as Trinity Health St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.

St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea will now be known as Chelsea Hospital.

St. Joseph Mercy Livingston will now be known as Trinity Health St. Joseph Mercy Livingston.

St. Mary Mercy Livonia will now be known as Trinity Health St. Mary Mercy Livonia.

St. Joseph Mercy Oakland will now be known as Trinity Health St. Joseph Mercy Oakland.

St. Joseph Mercy Home Care and Hospice will now be known as Trinity Health At Home - Southeast Michigan.

Trinity Health announced in a statement that the rebrand will occur in phases during 2022 and 2023.

“We are excited to move forward into a new era as one organization while honoring our dynamic and inclusive care teams, Catholic healing ministry, and deep community roots,” Casalou said in a press release.

For more information on Trinity Health’s rebrand, click here.