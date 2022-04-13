These Metro Detroit Easter egg hunts will leave you scrambling

Peter Cottontail has a big day ahead of him, and we are here to share events around the area that are celebrating. Check the list below of local Easter egg hunts happening around Metro Detroit.

Thursday:

Spring Fling Egg Hunt

Marshbank Park

West Bloomfield Township

4:45 - 8:30 p.m.

Tickets: $7 for residents, $9 for nonresidents

Flashlight Egg Hunt

Camp Agawam, Fort Pontiac

Lake Orion

8 p.m.

Tickets: $9

Flashlight Egg Hunt

Saline Recreation Center

Saline

9 p.m.

Tickets: $12

Friday:

Bunnyville

Detroit Zoo

Royal Oak

9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Free with Zoo admission

Saturday:

Bunnyville

Detroit Zoo

Royal Oak

9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Free with Zoo admission

Third Garden City Easter Egg Hunt

Garden City Park

Garden City

9:15 a.m.

Easter Funfest

Lasky Rec Center

Detroit

10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Easter Egg Hunt at Kadesh Baptist Church

Detroit

12 - 3 p.m.

Easter Egg Hunt

John D. Dingell Park

Ecorse

4 p.m.

Know of an Easter egg events happening in your neighborhood? Let us know about it at clickondetroit@wdiv.com.