These Metro Detroit Easter egg hunts will leave you scrambling

Peter Cottontail has a big day ahead of him, and we are here to share events around the area that are celebrating. Check the list below of local Easter egg hunts happening around Metro Detroit.
Thursday:
- Marshbank Park
- West Bloomfield Township
- 4:45 - 8:30 p.m.
- Tickets: $7 for residents, $9 for nonresidents
- Camp Agawam, Fort Pontiac
- Lake Orion
- 8 p.m.
- Tickets: $9
- Saline Recreation Center
- Saline
- 9 p.m.
- Tickets: $12
Friday:
- Detroit Zoo
- Royal Oak
- 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- Free with Zoo admission
Saturday:
- Detroit Zoo
- Royal Oak
- 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- Free with Zoo admission
Third Garden City Easter Egg Hunt
- Garden City Park
- Garden City
- 9:15 a.m.
- Lasky Rec Center
- Detroit
- 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Easter Egg Hunt at Kadesh Baptist Church
- Detroit
- 12 - 3 p.m.
- John D. Dingell Park
- Ecorse
- 4 p.m.
Know of an Easter egg events happening in your neighborhood? Let us know about it at clickondetroit@wdiv.com.