These Metro Detroit Easter egg hunts will leave you scrambling

Egg-cellent egg hunts hopping around the D

Elizabeth Washington, Digital Content Producer

Peter Cottontail has a big day ahead of him, and we are here to share events around the area that are celebrating. Check the list below of local Easter egg hunts happening around Metro Detroit.

Thursday:

Spring Fling Egg Hunt

  • Marshbank Park
  • West Bloomfield Township
  • 4:45 - 8:30 p.m.
  • Tickets: $7 for residents, $9 for nonresidents

Flashlight Egg Hunt

  • Camp Agawam, Fort Pontiac
  • Lake Orion
  • 8 p.m.
  • Tickets: $9

Flashlight Egg Hunt

  • Saline Recreation Center
  • Saline
  • 9 p.m.
  • Tickets: $12

Friday:

Bunnyville

  • Detroit Zoo
  • Royal Oak
  • 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
  • Free with Zoo admission

Saturday:

Bunnyville

  • Detroit Zoo
  • Royal Oak
  • 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
  • Free with Zoo admission

Third Garden City Easter Egg Hunt

  • Garden City Park
  • Garden City
  • 9:15 a.m.

Easter Funfest

  • Lasky Rec Center
  • Detroit
  • 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Easter Egg Hunt at Kadesh Baptist Church

  • Detroit
  • 12 - 3 p.m.

Easter Egg Hunt

  • John D. Dingell Park
  • Ecorse
  • 4 p.m.

Know of an Easter egg events happening in your neighborhood? Let us know about it at clickondetroit@wdiv.com.

