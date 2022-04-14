Jury finds man guilty of disturbing Holly schools after he walked around property filming classrooms

Lockers in the hallway of a school.

HOLLY, Mich. – A jury found a man guilty of disturbing Holly schools after he refused to stop walking around filming classrooms and other areas, officials said.

On March 10, 2021, Matthew Todd Wrosch, 48, of Owosso, entered the property of the Holly Area Schools administration and special education curriculum building on Baird Street, according to authorities.

A school staff member saw Wrosch walking outside the building with a video camera, filming classrooms and other interior areas of the school, officials said.

When confronted by a school district administrator, Wrosch refused to reveal his intentions, authorities said. He became argumentative, so, out of an abundance of caution, the administrator placed the building on lockdown and called 911.

Holly police officers said they arrived and found Wrosch with a video camera walking next to the school building near the special education, adult transition program.

An officer stopped Wrosch from entering the area and told him to leave, police said. Wrosch refused and became argumentative with the officer, according to authorities.

Wrosch was arrested and charged with disturbing schools, persons creating disturbances to leave premises upon request, and disorderly conduct.

A trial concluded Tuesday (April 12), with a jury finding Wrosch guilty of one count of disturbing schools.

Sentencing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. June 29.

Officials said Wrosch is an active member of a group that seeks encounters with public officials so they can post videos to their website. His criminal history includes convictions for arson, possession of a weapon in a school zone, retail fraud, drunken driving, driving while suspended, larceny and check fraud, according to authorities.