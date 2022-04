President Joe Biden speaks at POET Bioprocessing in Menlo, Iowa, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. With a sweeping domestic agenda on hold and the images of horror in Ukraine dominating headlines, Biden is scrounging for ways to demonstrate that hes still making progress for Americans at a time when many feel the country is heading in the wrong direction. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

