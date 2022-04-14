Southfield doctor to pay over $700K to resolve false payment claims

Gynecologic oncologist Vinay K. Malviya M.D, from Southfield, has agreed to pay $775,000 to resolve his alleged violation of submitting false claims for federal healthcare programs payments. Officials say these payments are related to medically unnecessary procedures Malviya performed.
According to the United States Department of Justice, Malviya’s allegations date from February 2011 through June 2017. The department addresses that Malviya agrees to be excluded from several health care programs like Medicare and Medicaid for the next three years.
“This settlement should put health care providers on notice that we will seek to hold those responsible who profit from providing services to patients that are more aggressive than medically necessary,” said U.S. Attorney Dawn N. Ison for the Eastern District of Michigan in a news release. “This office will use all available resources to protect the integrity of our nation’s health care systems.”
Ad
Officials state that any services and prescriptions by Malviya will not be compensated through federal health care programs.
Below is a statement from Marx Layne on Malviya’s behalf.
Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.