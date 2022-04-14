Southfield doctor to pay over $700K to resolve false payment claims

Vinay K. Malviya, M.D., a gynecologic oncologist, has settled a lawsuit that had been filed with the federal government. Originally filed July 18, 2017, this civil case involved care provided by Dr. Malviya at Ascension Hospitals in Michigan. Independent specialists in the area of gynecologic oncology and medical oncology thoroughly and meticulously reviewed the medical care in question in this action. They determined that Dr. Malviya followed well-established standards of care in his evaluation and treatment of these patients.

As the government acknowledged, “the claims resolved by the settlement are allegations only, and there has been no determination of liability.”

Defending a federal lawsuit is an extremely time-consuming and expensive proposition and one can never be certain of the result. On the advice of counsel and after a lengthy discussion with family Dr. Malviya decided to settle the case, to avoid the stress and great expense of litigation. The settlement is not an admission of liability on his part and Dr. Malviya denies the claims made against him.

Over more than forty years of medical practice as a gynecologic oncologist and surgeon, Dr. Malviya has successfully treated thousands of patients, including those with the most severe gynecologic disorders and rapidly advancing life-threatening cancers.

During this time, Dr. Malviya has been held in high esteem by referring colleagues, having been nominated by his peers as an Hour Detroit Top Doc for many years, as well as his patients. Within his medical community, he was widely regarded as a “doctor of last resort,” willing to take on the most difficult and urgent of cases, including patients with other, severely compromising medical conditions who chose the opportunity to extend their lives through complex therapies.

Dr. Malviya is very grateful to the patients who placed their trust in him over all these years; his teachers, students and colleagues in a remarkable and rewarding professional career; and his loving family.

Marx Layne from Michael Layne representing Vinay K. Malviya, M.D