Morning 4: Warren shooting leaves woman in critical condition -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Woman shot several times in shooting at Warren gas station, sources say

Police say a woman has been shot several times during a carjacking early Friday morning at a gas station in Warren.

See the report here.

EXPLAINER: State of mind a key in Patrick Lyoya’s shooting

The fatal shooting of Patrick Lyoya in Michigan raises questions about why a traffic stop turned into a foot chase and vigorous tussle before the motorist was killed by a police officer while facing the ground.

Read more here.

Family of Hana St. Juliana files lawsuit against Oxford schools

A new civil suit against Oxford schools and some administrators was filed in federal court Thursday on behalf of the family of Hana St. Juliana, the 14-year-old who was killed the day of the Oxford High School shooting.

See the story here.

Ex-University of Michigan professor sentenced to prison for exploiting minor

Former University of Michigan professor Stephen Shipps, 69, was sentenced on Thursday to five years in federal prison for child exploitation. In November, Shipps pleaded guilty to one count of transporting a minor across state lines for sex.

Learn more here.