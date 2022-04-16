Stolen car chase ends in violent crash in St. Clair Shores

Saraline Smith was in the party store at 13 Mile Road and Harper Avenue for a split second when her car was stolen. When she came out of the store, her white Buick was nowhere in sight.

“I know I parked by the door, so when we came out, it’s like, it’s gone,” said Smith.

When Smith called 911 to report the car stolen, the operators told her that the authorities were already chasing the two men who witnesses say they saw stealing it from the lot.

“Before I could report it to the police, they said, ‘Oh, we’re already chasing it down, and he won’t stop,’” Smith said.

In the video seen in the video player above, you can see a St. Clair Shores cruiser pull into the intersection, waiting for the stolen car to come that way.

What happened next was caught on gas station surveillance cameras from Marvin’s Market, which captures the two thieves blowing through the light at 11 Mile Road and Little Mack Avenue and plowing into the unsuspecting driver of a van.

The driver of the white van had the right of way, but it didn’t matter as the thieves in the Buick plowed right into him.

The suspects didn’t get very far, as the whole thing was about three miles.

Police showed up seconds later to take the two men into custody; The driver of the van was taken to the hospital with what police described as minor injuries.

“I’m just outdone,” Smith said. “I’m totally outdone. I’m shaken. I don’t know what’s going on.”

