Despite rising costs, volunteers happy to help deliver meals for seniors

With everything going up, it’s not only the price of gas and food people have to worry about. In the case of the Detroit Area Agency on Aging, it’s also the cost of paper going up.

With everything going up, it’s not only the price of gas and food people have to worry about. In the case of the Detroit Area Agency on Aging, it’s also the cost of paper going up.

First the first time in a long time, volunteers are back on the streets, delivering meals on wheels with the organization, which serves nine cities.

DiAna Soloman, director of Fund Development and Communications, said it’s a long-awaited return, but bouncing back has had an interestingly long list of challenges, including the pandemic and inflation.

“Trying to deal with the initial onset of the virus in 2020 and then in 2021 with the price increase of food cost and gas and then paper,” she said.

Thankfully, a longer list of volunteers have been able to help absorb the rising cost of food and gas to make sure the seniors continue eat. But the box in which the meals are delivered in are increasing a whopping 30% to 40%.

Ad

“We use a vendor that we’ve had a relationship with for a while that alerted us and reminded that the cost of paper has dramatically increased,” Soloman said.

Yet even with all that, Soloman said she’s not the least bit worried about her organization continuing to carry out its mission.

“We definitely have been able to pivot through, or maybe the correct word is bob and weave through all the challenges,” she said. Thanks to just generous supporters and donors and volunteers, we’re here to stay and our team is committed to serving.”

And as always, the program is always looking for volunteers to help keep the organization strong through out all of this. If interested in joining, visit its website here.