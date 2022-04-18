Illegal dumping: Detroit cleans up massive pile of trash across from school bus stop

Help Me Hank is exposing illegal dumping and working with the City of Detroit to get it all cleaned up. There is a massive pile of trash on Lumpkin Street on the city’s east side. A viewer sent the picture to Hank and he went to work to get the dangerous mess cleaned up.

The dangerous mess was on Lumpkin Street and right across the street from a school bus stop. A frustrated resident reached out to Local 4.

“Every day I gotta look at this mess outside of my window,” resident Anthony Smith said. “And it’s just been really disrespectful to neighbors. All complain. At night we see rodents, all kinds of animals, you know, fishing through that debris over there.

Smith was tired of the mess and worried about the kids in the neighborhood. He said he called the city, police and has done everything he could to get the mess cleaned up.

He said it had been there for about three months. The Help Me Hank team got in touch with the city right away and within hours the city was there to clean it up.

“Anything over 5-cubic-yards is pretty much a concern. You know, the tickets escalate from a couple hundred dollars to a thousand dollars. Which is what this ticket would be,” Raymond Scott with the City of Detroit said.

The mess is now cleaned up and city leaders want people to know that illegal dumping will not be tolerated.

