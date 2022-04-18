Macomb County’s sewer system is getting a makeover with only US-made steel

Two steel flumes, 9 feet in diameter, shown here in June 2021 before eventual placement deep below the surface at one of two Macomb Interceptor Drain interceptor sewer construction sites in Macomb County.

A Metro Detroit county is using only U.S.-made steel for its ongoing sewer project.

Macomb County has made it clear that U.S.-produced materials would be used for its ongoing sewerage projects before the new federal requirements, states Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller in a news release.

On Monday, the federal government announced a requirement that projects must use U.S.-made iron, steel and other infrastructure materials. Miller said that this practice had been a priority with sewer projects in Macomb County for years.

Steel used in different ways at the 70-foot shaft for rehabilitation of the Macomb Interceptor Drain in Macomb County, included a 9-foot-diameter flume that was installed. (Macomb County Public Works Commissioner)

“We didn’t need anyone to point out to us how important this is for America,” says Miller. “We’re ahead of this federal approach. Starting with the repair of the Fraser sinkhole in 2017, in the nearly 5 ½ years I’ve been in this office, we have bought only U.S. steel for our projects -- and we have used a lot.”

Miller states that the pandemic teaches a painful lesson that outsourcing necessities impacts American jobs. She expresses gratitude towards the federal government for moving toward U.S.-made products with the new infrastructure bill.

Miller writes that the White House required infrastructure materials purchased for construction and water projects be made in the United States as part of the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

Steel has been used extensively at the two sites of ongoing construction at the Macomb Interceptor Drain, including at the bottom of the 70-foot shaft along 15 Mile Road, west of Schoenherr Road in Sterling Heights. In this January 2022 photo, the steel grid at the bottom became the reinforcement of a cement pad for construction of a permanent pump station. (Macomb County Public Works Commissioner)

There are two sewer infrastructure projects that the Macomb County Public Works office oversees. One of the sites, Segment 5, deals with a system that carries 600,000 people’s raw sewage in the county. According to a press release, about 270 tons of steel used and 100 tons on the way are U.S. made. The other site, Segment 6, has 15 tons and will have 50 tons more domestic steel.