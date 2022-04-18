Michigan woman sentenced for murder on Isabella Indian Reservation, officials say

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. – Kaden Elizabeth Gilbert, 22, was sentenced to federal prison last week for pleading guilty to second-degree murder on the Isabella Reservation.

According to court records, Gilbert went to the victim’s residence on the reservation and intentionally stabbed the victim with a knife in November 2020. Officials said the stabbing caused the victim to lose a significant amount of blood, and that caused them to pass away.

“My office extends its deepest condolences to the family of the victim in this case,” U.S. Attorney Dawn N. Ison said. “It is our sincerest hope that this sentence brings a measure of justice to the victim’s family and friends.”

Reports show that the victim was Indian and the suspect was not.

Click here to see the full news release.