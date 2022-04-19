3 arrested after woman shot, carjacked at Warren gas station, officials say

WARREN, Mich. – Three people were arrested last week after a woman was shot and carjacked at a Warren gas station, police said.

The shooting happened at 3:04 p.m. Friday (April 15) at the Sunoco gas station at 4925 8 Mile Road in Warren, according to authorities.

Officials said they were called the gas station and found a 38-year-old woman suffering from gunshot injuries to her legs and torso.

They applied a tourniquet to her leg, and she was taken to a nearby hospital. She is currently stable, police said.

Detectives watched surveillance video from the scene and saw a white GMC Envoy approach the woman. They said a man got out of the Envoy and shot her three times with a handgun.

Video showed the man taking the woman’s car keys and stealing her 2015 Nissan, according to officials. Police located the Nissan in Detroit, they said.

Warren police traced the Envoy to a residence in Detroit and obtained a search warrant. Three people were arrested during the search, and crucial evidence was recovered, according to authorities.

“I am proud of the men and women of this department for quickly taking these dangerous individuals into custody,” Warren police Commissioner William Dwyer said.

The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office authorized charges, and all three arrestees were arraigned Monday.

Javon Lamont Oliver, 18, is charged with assault with intent to murder, carjacking, armed robbery, two counts of receiving and concealing a stolen firearm, two counts of carrying a concealed pistol, and five felony firearm violations.

Oliver was given a $1 million bond, cash/surety.

Shakira Johnise-Davnetta Hayes, 27, is charged with carjacking, armed robbery, carrying a concealed pistol, and two felony firearm violations.

Her bond was set at $500,000.

Michael McCall Jr., 20, is charged with carjacking, armed robbery, receiving and concealing a stolen firearm, carrying a concealed pistol, and three felony firearm violations.

His bond was set at $750,000, cash/surety.

A preliminary examination for Oliver, Hayes and McCall is scheduled for May 5.