42º

LIVE

Local News

All Michigan children in school can get free meals this school year

No paperwork to sign, no questions asked

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: Education, School, Free Food, Free Lunch, Schools, News, State, Michigan, Michigan Mighty Meals
Generic image of a classroom. (Pixabay)

Michigan Mighty Meals provides no-cost meals for all Michigan children in school.

This school year (2021-2022), every student at school in Michigan can eat school meals for free.

There are no qualifications needed, no paperwork to sign and no questions will be asked. It is active in every school district.

The meals are available every school day at no cost. The meals may include breakfast, lunch, snack and/or supper. Your student’s school can provide more details.

Click here to learn more about Michigan Mighty Meals.

Read: More education coverage

Read: Michigan high school students can earn college credits at no cost to them: Find out if you qualify

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

email

twitter