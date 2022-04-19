All Michigan children in school can get free meals this school year

Michigan Mighty Meals provides no-cost meals for all Michigan children in school.

This school year (2021-2022), every student at school in Michigan can eat school meals for free.

There are no qualifications needed, no paperwork to sign and no questions will be asked. It is active in every school district.

The meals are available every school day at no cost. The meals may include breakfast, lunch, snack and/or supper. Your student’s school can provide more details.

