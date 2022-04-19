42º

‘It was a miracle she lived’: Family of Warren gas station shooting victim speaks out

Three people are behind bars with charges ranging from assault to attempted murder

Megan Woods, Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Joanna Withrow is fighting to recover from three gunshot wounds after she was carjacked last week in Warren. On Tuesday (April 19), three people are behind bars with charges ranging from assault to attempted murder.

“She’s a miracle,” said Withrow’s mother, Julie Byrum. “It was a miracle she lived.”

Byrum said Withrow was shot once in the stomach and twice in her right leg, but they are trying to remain positive as a family.

“I’m very happy that they found and arraigned the criminals, and it was hard to hear how it happened, very hard to hear,” Byrum said. “It’s unbelievable to me.”

“Just knowing that she’s on the road to recovery like that’s important, and we’re just grateful for her life,” said Joanna Withrow’s brother, Jared Withrow.

Moving forward won’t be easy for Joanna Withrow as she’s had two surgeries.

“She almost lost the leg, so that’s how bad it is, but it’s doing better,” Byrum said. “They said the surgery went well yesterday, but she’s, you know, she’s not going to be able to even get up. She’s not even sitting up right now.”

Joanna Withrow is a single mother. She is a hairstylist who drove for Uber Eats and Door Dash on the side. She isn’t expected to go back to work anytime soon with her injuries.

Her family will support her the best way they can and are raising money through GoFundMe.

“A huge thank you for everyone. I mean, we’ve really felt the warmth, the love, the support from everyone who’s reached out,” Jared Withrow said. “So we were just so grateful to see people coming out and really getting behind us and behind her during this time. I mean, truthfully.”

