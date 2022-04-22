Detroit kicks off citywide cleanup initiative: ‘Build a sense of community’

What’s a better way to celebrate Earth Day than by doing a little clean up? City representatives on Detroit’s east side kicked off a citywide cleanup initiative. “Today is the kickoff to our annual spring cleanups,” Motor City Makeover Chair Kya Robertson said.

They started with the 2nd annual thrive on the Southfield Service Drive. They picked up trash from 8 Mile Road to West Warren Avenue. It’s all part of the Motor City Makeover, which aims to not just clean up the neighborhoods -- but beautify them as well.

“So for the next seven, eight weeks on Saturday we’ll be going to each district and supporting the community and their projects,” Motor City Grounds Crew and director of programs Joshua Arntson said.

It’s the beautification aspect of the initiative that keeps the areas clean. Resident Keith Williams had an alley cleanup in his neighborhood two years ago.

“I can tell you a story of how I almost left the city because of that alley,” Williams said.

Williams said once the alley was clean he wanted to stay because his neighborhood became much safer. It also allowed him to meet his neighbors and build a stronger community.

“Amazing that clearing an alley can build a sense of community and build a sense of community,” Williams said.

Another way to build a sense of community is to work with your neighbors and volunteer with Motor City Makeover.

Click here to learn more about the Motor City Makeover. Cleanups take place every Saturday from May 7 until June 18.

