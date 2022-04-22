Detroit Packard Plant owner misses deadline to file demolition permits

A critical deadline was missed Thursday (April 21) to demolish the eyesore known as the Packard Plant. Owner Fernando Palazuelo had until today to pull permits for demolition of his portions of the plant as ordered by a judge claiming the location is a public nuisance.

Property owner Fernando Palazuelo had until Thursday, April 21, to pull permits for the demolition of his portions of the plant. Earlier this month, a judge ordered Palazuelo to demolish the plant, claiming the deteriorating property has become a public nuisance.

Local 4 News has talked to people who live or grew up in the neighborhood, and they all seem to agree that despite its history, the old Packard Auto Plant and its putrid condition isn’t benefiting anyone.

“Well, his time is up,” Tawanda Posey said.

Posey and her sister, Gwendolyn Crittenden, grew up on Van Dyke Avenue near Harper Avenue. The sisters were interested in seeing what the plant could be when Palazuelo, a developer from Peru, purchased the property in 2013 with plans to make it a mixed-use space.

“I had my fingers crossed, but I was also a little bit pessimistic about it,” Robin Scovill said.

But now, nearly 10 years later, the building looks more like a ruin than a storied factory.

“It’s collapsing,” Scovill said. “It is coming down.”

Under the judge’s order, Palazuelo had until Thursday to apply for a demolition permit with the city to take the structure down. A city spokesman says the developer missed his court-ordered deadline to do so.

Now, the city is considering its next steps, which could include demolishing the plant itself and billing Palazuelo. Crittenden says she would love to see that happen.

“Just for it to be the way it is now, I think it needs to be torn down,” Crittenden said.

Residents worry about school children getting hurt throughout the day, or when people have to park near the site at night to visit other neighborhood establishments.

“We park over here and have to walk to the bar,” Crittenden said. “It’s scary.”

Scovill has his own fond memories of the plant.

“My son and I started shooting a sci-fi movie action film here a few years ago,” Scovill said. “I’ll miss this factory. I wish it could stay, could be developed, but it just doesn’t seem very realistic.”

Local 4 reached out to an attorney that is representing Palazuelo, but they did not immediately respond.