Tigers fans share disappointment as history is put on hold again at Comerica Park

Fans had mixed emotions once the game was postponed

Megan Woods, Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

DETROIT, Mich. – Unfortunately, Friday (April 22) night’s rain impacted baseball history as Miguel Cabrera’s quest for his 3,000th hit was delayed for at least one more game.

The Detroit Tigers are now set for a doubleheader Saturday against the Colorado Rockies.

Once the game was postponed, fans had mixed emotions.

“We were at the game yesterday, and they intentionally walked him in the 8th, so we bought tickets as soon as they did it, and they were hoping to get in tonight,” said one fan.

Another fan said he traveled across the Canadian border to witness the moment.

“Coming out of the pandemic, around a crowd and witnessing history, where else would you want to be on a Friday night,” said the fan.

One fan said he was on a road trip passing through Detroit and had to buy tickets.

“A man that I worked with, he was at Tiger Stadium when Al Kaline got his 3,000th hit,” said the fan.

The game is postponed to Saturday night at 6:40 p.m., after the already scheduled game at 1:10 p.m. Some fans will return, but the concern is that by the second game, history could have already been made.

Fans can exchange their tickets for game one or any other game in the season but have to do it in person at the box office.

