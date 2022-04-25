Buy a Powerball ticket in Clarkston last year? Winner is running out of time to claim $150K prize

CLARKSTON, Mich. – Someone with a winning Powerball ticket only has until 4:45 p.m. Monday (April 25) to claim their $150,000 prize from the April 24, 2021 drawing.

The winning ticket was sold at Pine Knob Wine Shoppe on Maybee Road in Clarkston. The ticket matched four white balls and the Powerball: 22-36-48-59-61 PB: 22.

The winner should contact the Michigan Lottery Player Relations Division at 517-373-1237 to schedule an appointment. The prize must be claimed at the lottery’s headquarters in Lansing.

Powerball tickets are valid for one year from the drawing date. If the money isn’t claimed it will go to the state School Aid Fund.

