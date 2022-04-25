Chevrolet announces electrified Corvette will be available next year

Chevrolet announced that an electrified version of the Corvette will be available as early as next year. A fully electric version will follow.

“We will have an electrified Corvette next year, so it’s coming very quick,” GM President Mark Reuss told CNBC’s Phil LeBeau during an interview on “Squawk Box.” “This is in addition to all of the great performance that Chevrolet and Corvette have been known for, for many, many years with our internal combustion engines.”

Around the same time the electrified Corvette was announced, GM also announced a feature standard in its Ultium-based electric vehicles that captures and repurposes waste energy from the battery.

The energy recovery system can increase a vehicle’s range, reduce battery energy needed for heating and increase charging speed, according to GM.

Electric vehicle batteries, power electronics and other propulsion components produce heat. The Ultium Platform recovers the waste heat. It can also capture and use humidity from inside and outside the vehicle, including body heat from passengers. The platform then deploys energy stored through that recovery process to heat the cabin more quickly in cold weather.

“Having a ground-up EV architecture gives us the freedom to build in standard features like Ultium’s energy recovery capabilities,” said Doug Parks, GM executive vice president, Global Product Development, Purchasing and Supply Chain. “This helps us squeeze more efficiency, performance and overall customer benefit out of our EVs.”

