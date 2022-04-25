Elliott Broom named Detroit Institute of Arts new chief operating officer

DETROIT – The Detroit Institute of Arts has announced that Elliott Broom will be the museum’s new chief operating officer (COO).

According to the museum, Broom’s newest position will go into effect immediately after he served as the DIA’s vice president of museum operations.

The news release states that Broom has been working at the DIA for more than 13 years as the vice president of museum operations. The museum explains that Broom has played a critical role in managing larger events, including Frida Kahlo in Detroit and Star Wars and the Power of Costume.

“I have long admired Elliott’s innate ability to connect with our team and our visitors in positive and meaningful ways,” said DIA Director Salvador Salort-Pons. “I look forward to working in partnership with him to advance our shared museum-wide goal of providing an extraordinary experience for every visitor to the DIA and creating a culture of belonging for our team and guests.”

Before joining the DIA, Broom worked in Dallas, Los Angeles and Dearborn.

Broom earned a degree in art history and administration from the University of Michigan-Dearborn and is an alum of the University of Detroit Jesuit High School and Academy.