Man shot during police training exercise in Taylor

TAYLOR, Mich. – A person was shot all because of an accidental discharge.

Michigan State Police spent hours at Heritage Park on Sunday, investigating an incident involving an officer training exercise in the city of Taylor.

We’re told axillary officers were going through vehicle take down training on the grounds of the park when one of the officers in training accidentally discharged a round from their gun.

The bullet ended up striking a civilian, who was role playing with the scenario, in the abdomen.

The good news is that person is expected to be just fine. He’s currently in stable condition at Trenton South Shore Hospital.

Investigators for some reason took a lot of time taking pictures of a Jeep Wrangler while the pathway to where the exercise took place was blocked off.

Detectives are currently interviewing all the witnesses that were there around during the exercise. They’re also looking into how the gun accidentally discharged in the first place.