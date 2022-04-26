Mysterious outbreak of hepatitis in children: 169 affected, 1 killed across 12 countries

A child has now died from a mysterious outbreak of hepatitis that’s affecting children around the world, health officials said.

There’s growing concern after the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention issued an alert, asking doctors and hospitals to be on the lookout for more cases.

So far, 169 cases of the severe liver inflammation have been found in children across 12 countries, health officials said.

There have been 17 instances in which children required liver transplants, according to officials.

In the United States, nine cases have been confirmed in Alabama and two have been confirmed in North Carolina.

The World Health Organization and CDC are investigating a possible connection to a strain of adenovirus, which often causes cold-like symptoms. At least 74% of the children affected by this outbreak have tested positive for that virus, officials said.

Ad

Symptoms include jaundice, abdominal pain, diarrhea, and vomiting.