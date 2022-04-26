Student hit by car at intersection near Roseville Middle School

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – A student was hit by a car Tuesday at an intersection near Roseville Middle School, police said.

The incident happened around 7:20 a.m. Tuesday (April 26) in the area of Martin Road and Barkman Street, according to authorities.

Officials said a 21-year-old Detroit man struck a Roseville Middle School student as the student was crossing Martin Road.

The driver immediately stopped at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, authorities said. Witnesses said the vehicle did not appear to be speeding, officials said.

Alcohol is not a factor in this incident, according to authorities.

The student was taken to a nearby hospital and is currently undergoing surgery, officials said.

Roseville police were called to the scene to close the intersection.

No further details have been revealed. The cause of the incident is still under investigation.