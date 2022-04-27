2 men living in Michigan illegally arrested in Oakland County drug bust

DETROIT – A Mexican and Chinese national have been arrested during a $1 million cocaine drug bust.

Officials state that the Oakland County Narcotics Enforcement Team (NET) made the arrest on April 21.

Undercover detectives discovered 10 kilos of cocaine, $3,600 in cash, and a handgun during the bust.

Oakland County NET drug bust on April 21 (Oakland County Sheriff's Office)

Suspects Hong Yuan Li, 40, from China, and Rosario Eduardo Trejo Quintero, 44, from Mexico, are being charged with delivering and manufacturing cocaine over 1,000 grams. According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, the convicted charges could cost these men life in prison, with a maximum $1 million fine.

“It is well known in law enforcement across this country that people entering or staying in this country illegally are trafficking large amounts of narcotics that are resulting in hundreds of thousands of deaths in America,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. “The borders must be secured, and the criminals trafficking narcotics held accountable for the destruction they are wreaking on families and communities.”

Both men will appear in court on May 3 at 50th District Court in Pontiac.