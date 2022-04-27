Police: Boy, 4, hospitalized after drive-by shooter fires assault weapon into Detroit home

A young boy is in critical condition Wednesday morning after being injured in a drive-by shooting of his home on Detroit’s west side. Detroit police say at around 3 a.m. on April 27, a 4-year-old boy was struck by gunfire while sleeping in his bed at his home, in the area of 7 Mile and Evergreen roads.

Detroit police say at around 3 a.m. on April 27, a 4-year-old boy was struck by gunfire while sleeping in his bed at his home, in the area of 7 Mile and Evergreen roads. Authorities believe a driver fired bullets from a high-powered assault rifle into the home.

The 4-year-old was struck in the buttocks and taken to the hospital and listed in critical condition. Detroit police Assistant Chief Charles Fitzgerald said the child is doing as well as possible under the circumstances.

Detroit police tell Local 4 that they believe the drive-by shooting was random. They have not yet identified a motive as of Wednesday morning.

“This poor kid was just lying in bed,” Fitzgerald said. “You can’t even lie in your own bed in the middle of the night and you have to deal with this. Enough is enough.”

No arrests have been made yet. Police are hoping doorbell cameras may help provide some information.

No other details have been shared at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

