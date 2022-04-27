Crushing cars to raise mental health awareness: What Novi students are doing for U-Matter Week

Students write feelings on cars before they’re demolished. To help raise awareness, GLR Advanced Recycling is teaming up with Novi High School’s U-Matter Week to help crush the stigma about mental health.

NOVI, Mich. – Suicide is the second-leading cause of death in people 10 to 34 years old.

To help raise awareness, GLR Advanced Recycling is teaming up with Novi High School’s U-Matter Week to help crush the stigma about mental health.

Children are under a lot of pressure and at Novi High School they’re doing something about it. Students Olivia, Nahlia, Mike and Billy are using markers to write out their feelings on cars in the parking lot.

The weeklong campaign to increase awareness about mental health is part of U-Matter Week. It’s held by the Student Mental Health Committee every year.

As part of the program, students write words or phrases on the cars to represent their thoughts and feelings about mental health.

GLR Advanced Recycling will be out to crush the cars on Friday.

If you, or someone you know, is struggling with suicidal thoughts you are not alone. Help is available. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24/7 to provide support at 800-273-8255. Click here to find crisis lines near you.

