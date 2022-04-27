37º

USPS Connect Local helps small businesses get packages to customers faster

17 locations across Metro Detroit

Hank Winchester, Consumer Investigative Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

The post office has announced of a new program where local businesses can send packages on the same day at a low price.

WARREN, Mich.The USPS has launched Connect Local in 17 locations across Metro Detroit in an effort to help small businesses get packages out to local customers faster.

Warren is home to one of those 17 locations. Connect Local promises same day or next day delivery services to businesses that drop off packages.

The USPS said it wanted to offer businesses a more user-friendly way to interact with USPS. It will also be more cost-effective for businesses.

So, how does it work? The small business signs up and then the packages can be dropped off behind the post office and left in a package drop off area.

Want to learn more about USPS Connect Local? Click here to sign up.

