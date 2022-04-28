Downriver teen organizes group to make blankets for sick children

A teen raised money and organized a group of their friends, family and fellow students to make blankets for sick children.

TRENTON, Mich. – Dozens of students came together at Trenton High School on Wednesday to make blankets for kids in the hospital.

Nina Lomas, a junior at the high school was looking to give back when she heard about Fleece & Thank You. The Farmington Hills-based organization has made it its mission to provide 30,000 blankets to hospitalized kids.

Lomas raised the money to purchase 83 blanket kits through Fleece & Thank you for $25 apiece. After school she and her friends, classmates and other a few other students from Roosevelt High School came together to assemble the blankets.

”My passion is helping out,” says Trenton junior, Isabella Bates.

She plans to be an EMT one day but for now, this is how she’s giving back.

“It’s a way of giving them a hug,” Bates said.

The teens recorded a video message for the kids who will receive them. They will be able to view the message by scanning a QR code which will be placed on each blanket.

Ad

“It’s going to make their day,” Ava Raupp said.

She can’t wait for the kids to see their blankets and that complete strangers are thinking about them.

“We love you, hope you guys feel better, we hope you like the blankets,” Raupp said.

Once they link their video to the blankets and drop them off, Fleece & Thank you will deliver them to children in hospitals around Michigan and Northern Ohio.

Read: More local community coverage