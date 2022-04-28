Jeep fleeing Detroit police crashes into vehicle, killing woman, officials say

A car crash early Thursday morning on Detroit's west side has left one woman dead. Few details are known at this time.

DETROIT – A woman was killed in a car crash Thursday morning after colliding with a car that was reportedly fleeing Detroit police.

At about 12:25 a.m. on April 28, Detroit police officers attempted to pull over a Jeep Cherokee traveling at a “high rate of speed” in the area of 8 Mile and Southfield roads. Police say the driver of the Jeep did not stop and continued driving at a fast speed, potentially running a red light at that intersection.

The Jeep then crashed into a Ford Edge driven by a woman. Detroit police say the woman was killed in the crash. Her identity has not been released.

Three men were in the Jeep and were taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Ad

No other details have been provided at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

More: Local news