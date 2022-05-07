Rihanna is opening a Savage X Fenty storefront in Detroit

DETROIT – Rihanna’s lingerie brand Savage X Fenty will be making its debut in Detroit with a brick-and-mortar storefront.

On Wednesday, the brand announced on social media that they “had to Xtend the Xperience.”

Along with Detroit, the brand is expanding to five other cities, including Chicago, Long Island, Atlanta, St. Louis and Newark.

Details on where the store will be located in the city have yet to be disclosed.

Y'all were so good to us during our #SavageXIRL debut, we just had to Xtend the Xperience 💯 That's right, we're Xcited... Posted by Savage X Fenty on Wednesday, May 4, 2022

“Savage X means making your own rules and expressing your mood, character and style for you -- not for someone else,” writes Rihanna on the Savage X website.

The singer launched the brand’s first storefront of her lingerie brand this past January in Las Vegas. Rihanna hasn’t put out a new album since Anti, which was released in 2016.

Savage Fenty is an undergarment and sleepwear subscription and store for men and women catering to customers since 2019.