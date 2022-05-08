55º

Local News

Video shows man climbing to top of Renaissance Center tower in Detroit

Man was arrested after reaching top

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

Erin Flemming

Tags: Detroit, Renaissance Center, Detroit Police, News, Local, Wayne County, Video
A man was arrested after scaling a 39-story Renaissance Center tower in Downtown Detroit on Sunday.

DETROIT – A man was arrested after scaling a 39-story Renaissance Center tower in Downtown Detroit on Sunday.

Video shows the man scaling the building, and he didn’t appear to be wearing any type of safety harness. He made it to the top of one of the smaller towers surrounding the larger skyscraper.

When he got to the top, police officers were there waiting for him and he was arrested. Video shows the incident caused quite a commotion on the ground below.

The man appeared to be wearing a t-shirt that read, “Protect Women, End Abortion.”

It’s unclear what charges the man could face. Detroit police said they are speaking to this person to determine a motive.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Ken Haddad is the digital content and audience manager for WDIV / ClickOnDetroit.com. He also authors the Morning Report Newsletter and various other newsletters. He's been with WDIV since 2013. He enjoys suffering through Lions games on Sundays in the fall.

email

twitter

instagram

email