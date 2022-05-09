Las Vegas man gets disorderly conduct ticket for scaling Renaissance Center in Detroit

A man climbing the Renaissance Center in Detroit on May 8, 2022.

DETROIT – A Las Vegas man was issued a disorderly conduct ticket for climbing to the top of one of the Renaissance Center buildings in Downtown Detroit.

Detroit police said a 22-year-old man from Las Vegas, Nevada, was taken into custody Sunday (May 8) for scaling one of the Renaissance Center’s smaller buildings.

Video appeared to show the man climbing the building without a safety harness of any kind. When he made it to the top, officers were waiting to take him into custody.

The man appeared to be wearing a T-shirt that said, “Protect Women, End Abortion.”

After receiving a ticket for disorderly conduct, the man posted bond and was released, officials said. No further charges will be brought against him, they said.

You can see video of the man below.