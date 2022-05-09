Michigan woman arrested after police find meth in Toy Story tin underneath car seat, MSP says

Susan Marie Winchester is accused of possessing methamphetamine in this Toy Story box.

CADILLAC, Mich. – A Michigan woman was arrested after police found methamphetamine in a Toy Story tin under the seat of a car that was pulled over for not having a registration plate, officials said.

Traffic stop

Michigan State Police pulled over a vehicle at 8:04 p.m. Wednesday (May 4) on Wright Street, near Leeson Avenue, in Cadillac.

Troopers said the driver, a 44-year-old man from Leroy, didn’t have a driver’s license in his possession. He told them the vehicle had recently been purchased by the front seat passenger, a 36-year-old Leroy woman, according to authorities.

Officials said the woman didn’t have identification with her, either. She gave troopers a handwritten note stating that the vehicle had been purchased April 28, according to police.

Susan Marie Winchester, 42, of Boon, and a minor child were in the back seat of the vehicle, authorities said.

Ad

Meth found during search

A trooper searched the vehicle and found a metal box underneath the driver’s seat, which was accessible to Winchester, officials said.

The box contained a butane torch, styluses, glass pipes, and a keychain with a metal container, police said.

Items found during a May 4, 2022, search in Cadillac, Michigan. (Michigan State Police)

Inside the keychain container, the trooper found a plastic baggie of methamphetamine, according to authorities.

Woman charged

Winchester was arrested and taken to the Wexford County Jail, officials said.

The other occupants were released, but they weren’t allowed to drive the vehicle, since there was no proof of registration or insurance, troopers said.

Susan Marie Winchester (Michigan State Police)

Winchester was arraigned at 84th District Court in Wexford County on one count of possession of methamphetamine.

She was given a $5,000 bond, cash/surety.

Her next court appearance is scheduled for May 24.